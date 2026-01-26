Exploring Analyst Estimates for MasterCard (MA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that MasterCard (MA) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.74 billion, increasing 16.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific MasterCard metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Switched transactions' reaching 46.18 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 42.23 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide' of $2343.11 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2114.00 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States' to reach $770.58 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $729.00 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America' should come in at $183.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $155.00 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe' should arrive at $812.62 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $700.00 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada' stands at $71.61 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $68.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA' will reach $502.69 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $462.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Cash volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA' to come in at $153.90 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $153.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States' will reach $2004.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1767.00 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide' will likely reach $2842.87 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2561.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States' will reach $838.67 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $793.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America' at $245.53 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $212.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

