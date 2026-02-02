Exploring Analyst Estimates for Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) will report quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $311.63 million, exhibiting an increase of 11.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 75% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lightspeed POS metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $94.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Hardware and other' reaching $9.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Transaction-based' should arrive at $207.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.1% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Lightspeed POS have returned -8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Currently, LSPD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.