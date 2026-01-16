Exploring Analyst Estimates for Intel (INTC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intel (INTC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 38.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $13.37 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 6.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 13.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Intel metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- All other- Total' at $750.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -28%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI' will reach $4.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +28.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group' reaching $8.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services' stands at $4.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group' will reach $12.68 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

Shares of Intel have experienced a change of +33.2% in the past month compared to the +2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INTC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.