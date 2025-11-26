Exploring Analyst Estimates for CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share, indicating an increase of 1.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.21 billion, representing an increase of 20.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CrowdStrike metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $1.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Professional services' of $58.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Annual recurring revenue (ARR)' reaching $4899152.00 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4017540.00 .

The consensus estimate for 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)' stands at $7.38 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.40 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' will likely reach $926.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $770.44 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-GAAP professional services gross profit' will reach $20.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.16 million.

Analysts expect 'GAAP professional services gross profit' to come in at $13.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'GAAP subscription gross profit' should come in at $900.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $746.43 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of CrowdStrike have experienced a change of -6.3% in the past month compared to the -0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRWD is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

