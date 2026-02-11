Exploring Analyst Estimates for CAE (CAE) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CAE (CAE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. Revenues are expected to be $904.94 million, up 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CAE metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Civil Aviation - Simulator equivalent unit (SEU)' at 301 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 292 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Civil Aviation - FFS deliveries' will reach 16 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Civil Aviation - Utilization rate' should arrive at 71.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 76.0%.

Analysts predict that the 'Civil Aviation - FFSs in CAE's network' will reach 372 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 362 .

CAE shares have witnessed a change of -0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CAE is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CAE Inc (CAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.