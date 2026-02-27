Exploring Analyst Estimates for American Eagle (AEO) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, reflecting an increase of 31.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.73 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 60% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Eagle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total net revenue- American Eagle' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total net revenue- Aerie' to reach $632.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - AE Brand' should arrive at 810 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 829 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFL/NE)' should come in at 349 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 318 .

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' to come in at 1,192 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,172 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross square footage - Total' will reach 7 millions of square feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7 millions of square feet in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income (loss)- Aerie' reaching $114.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $96.77 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income (loss)- American Eagle' at $161.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $174.97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of American Eagle have experienced a change of +6.9% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AEO is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

