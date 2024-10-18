Exploring Alexandria Real Estate's Earnings Expectations

Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alexandria Real Estate will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37.

Alexandria Real Estate bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 3.52% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Alexandria Real Estate's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.34 2.32 EPS Actual 2.36 2.35 2.28 2.26 Price Change % -4.0% 1.0% -4.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate were trading at $121.25 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Alexandria Real Estate

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Alexandria Real Estate.

The consensus rating for Alexandria Real Estate is Neutral, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $128.88 implies a potential 6.29% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ventas, Healthpeak Properties and Omega Healthcare Invts, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ventas, with an average 1-year price target of $65.88, suggesting a potential 45.67% downside. Healthpeak Properties is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $24.29, indicating a potential 79.97% downside. Omega Healthcare Invts received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $42.2, implying a potential 65.2% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ventas, Healthpeak Properties and Omega Healthcare Invts, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alexandria Real Estate Neutral 7.40% $549.48M 0.23% Ventas Outperform 8.55% $519.18M 0.20% Healthpeak Properties Outperform 27.31% $413.85M 1.65% Omega Healthcare Invts Neutral 1.02% $249.00M 3.15%

Key Takeaway:

Alexandria Real Estate ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, but at the top for return on equity among its peers.

Delving into Alexandria Real Estate's Background

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to life science, agtech, and technology tenants. The company has established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through venture capital platform.

Alexandria Real Estate: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alexandria Real Estate showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.4% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Alexandria Real Estate's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.6%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alexandria Real Estate's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alexandria Real Estate's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Alexandria Real Estate adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Alexandria Real Estate visit their earnings calendar on our site.

