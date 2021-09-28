Explore Major Cities In 3D Thanks To Apple Maps

(RTTNews) - Apple has updated its Apple Maps with the release of iOS 15 to now provide new ways to explore major cities through a new 3D view. Maps users on the new iOS in London, Los Angeles, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area can experience a three-dimensional city view of these major cities. "With this update, we are pushing Maps even further, providing more ways for users to discover the natural beauty of the world and explore cities through a new 3D view," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services.

The Apple Maps update provides a city experience that offers rich details, driving routes with better navigation, immersive walking directions shown in augmented reality, and much more. The visually stunning 3D map offers unprecedented detail for neighborhoods, commercial districts, marinas, buildings, and more.

Map users can now see elevation details across a city, new road labels, and hundreds of custom-designed landmarks like Coit Tower in San Francisco, Dodger Stadium in LA, the Statue of Liberty in NYC, and the Royal Albert Hall in London, with more to come.

The technology giant plans to add 3D view support for Philadelphia, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. later this year and for additional cities, including Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, next year.

With the new update, Apple Maps users can now get even more road details to help drivers navigate through cities more easily and safely. The turn lanes, medians, bus and taxi lanes, and crosswalks are clearly displayed for navigating busy intersections, and highways with overlapping complex interchanges are rendered in a road-level 3D view. The new navigation features will be available through CarPlay later this year.

Additionally, Apple Maps in iOS 15 offers a rich and interactive three-dimensional globe that introduces a whole new way of looking at the world, showing Earth's natural beauty with amazing textures and contours. Users can see vibrant details of mountain ranges, deserts, rainforests, oceans, and more.

Other features on Apple Maps include a Look Around feature that gives users a way to explore parts of the world through an interactive 3D street-level experience and a smooth, seamless 360-degree view. Users can explore places like Dublin, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Tokyo, Toronto, and the Italian countryside.

Another major feature is the Speed camera that lets users know when approaching speed and red light cameras along a route, with the added ability to see where cameras are located on the map.

