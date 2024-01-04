Exploited By Hackers, Discord Cracks Down With New Ways To Protect Users 

Multimedia social platform Discord is cracking down on malicious links, known as malware, by activating stronger security measures. From now on, Discord links that are shared outside the platform will expire after 24 hours. The goal is to lessen users’ exposure to malware, making it harder for identity thieves to steal users’ personal and financial information.

Hackers commonly exploit Discord servers to host malicious files and distribute malware. Malware can include spyware, key-loggers and viruses that infect users’ computers and reveal personal data and access codes, enabling identity theft and other crimes. In the past, familiarity with the Discord brand has often led users to click seemingly safe links that turned out to be malware, bringing on a cyberattack.

The new 24-hour expiration feature will only apply to links shared outside of Discord. Within Discord, shared file links will update automatically, so internal users can access files without the threat of expiration.

“There is no impact for Discord users that share content within the Discord client. Any links within the client will be auto-refreshed,” said Discord communications manager Hannah Stabingas.

Stabingas said the new measures, rolling out in December 2023 and early 2024, will enhance privacy and security for the app’s 150 million-plus active monthly users.

“This will help our safety team restrict access to flagged content and generally reduce the amount of malware distributed using our CDN (content delivery network),” Stabingas said.

Malware has been an ongoing problem for Discord. According to Discord’s latest transparency report, during the third quarter of 2023, 11,885 accounts and 2,389 servers were removed from the platform for deceptive practices. These practices include malware, fraud and scams, according to the report.

Cybersecurity expert Jake Williams, a faculty member at the Institute for Applied Network Security (IANS), says the new changes will likely be effective.

Williams says that the automatic link expiration “doesn’t prevent the threat actor from sharing malware through Discord but makes the platform substantially less attractive.”

What To Do If You’ve Clicked On A Malicious Link

Clicking on a malware link can have devastating consequences, especially when computers are connected to a local network. If one computer user clicks on a malware link, the virus it carries could infect all the other devices on the network.

Gamers or other family members who use Discord may or may not have sensitive personal information stored on their computers. Introducing the virus to the home’s local network could compromise any family member’s bank account passwords, access to investment accounts, ID numbers or other valuable information.

If you suspect you have malware in your network, here are some steps you should take immediately.

Stop inputting any passwords on your computers on the networks.

Refrain from banking or shopping online.

If you don’t already have security software on your computer, download trusted antivirus software.

Make sure your security program is updated.

Scan your device for malware.

If you still can’t resolve the problem after using an antivirus program, you may need to use data recovery software to recover your operating system and reinstall it.

You may not know how long you have had the virus or whether criminals have already stolen personal information. Check your credit reports regularly to scan for any credit cards or loans that have been fraudulently taken out in your or your children’s names. There are identity theft protection services and credit monitoring services that can help you monitor your credit profile and alert you if your personal information is being sold on the dark web.

