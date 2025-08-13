Expion360 Q2 Revenue Jumps 134%

Expion360(NASDAQ:XPON) reported second quarter 2025 results on Aug. 13, 2025, with GAAP revenue up 134% year-over-year to $3 million and net loss improving 38% to $1.4 million. The company achieved its sixth consecutive period of sequential revenue growth, advanced its home energy storage strategy, and implemented proactive tariff and inventory management. The following highlights provide insight into Expion360’s strategic progress, operational execution, and risk mitigation efforts.

Expion360 revenue surges on RV recovery

Expion360’s revenue growth was driven by a rebound in the recreational vehicle (RV) market and expanded distribution through major partners such as Camping World and Meyer Distributing. The company’s customer base now exceeds 300, and it is adding new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) relationships, including Scout Campers and Alaskan Campers.

"The second quarter included two of our most successful months of sales in company history, marking our sixth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth and sustained momentum. Revenue grew 134% year-over-year to $3 million and 46% sequentially from the 2025. And if you cannot tell, I am proud of the progress we have made and remain excited about our future. Our e360 product line continues to be a preferred conversion solution for lead-acid batteries as demonstrated by its strong sales growth. We now have more than 300 customers nationwide and maintain sales relationships with major RV retailers and distributors, including Camping World, KZ Recreational Vehicles, a subsidiary of Thor Industries, and Meyer Distributing Inc. We continue to work towards additional OEM market penetration with new major partners, including Scout Campers and Alaskan Campers."

-- Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer

This rapid top-line expansion demonstrates Expion360’s increasing scale and brand adoption, positioning the company for greater channel leverage and recurring revenue as OEM penetration deepens.

Expion360 launches home energy storage vertical

Shipments for the e360 Home Energy Storage Systems (HESS) began in January 2025, targeting both residential and small commercial solar customers. One product has achieved UL 9540 certification, with another nearing approval, which is critical for regulatory compliance in key markets such as California; management expects the global battery energy storage market to surpass $123 billion by 2029.

"We have advanced our home energy storage solutions or HESS vertical with shipments beginning in January 2025. We believe the HESS product line will benefit from a fast-growing battery energy storage market and consumer uptake can rapidly scale with the introduction of products like HESS to improve price, flexibility, and integration. We are exploring opportunities to expand HESS into the AI data center storage and backup market."

-- Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Diversification into home energy and potential expansion into data center applications could significantly increase Expion360’s total addressable market and support margin improvement, reducing reliance on the more volatile RV sector.

Expion360 manages tariff risk with inventory and supply chain moves

In response to ongoing China lithium battery tariff uncertainty, Expion360 built over $5 million in inventory and is pursuing a tariff exclusion in Washington, D.C. The company is also shifting sourcing to countries such as South Korea and planning to onshore manufacturing of key components for long-term resilience.

"We are actively pursuing a tariff exclusion request and working with our resources in Washington DC to minimize potential impacts on our business and growth. We implemented both short and long-term mitigation strategies, including building six to twelve months of inventory ahead of the tariff changes, reducing our costs in the current battery line, and diversifying our supply sources. Longer term, our goal is to onshore manufacturing of key components such as BMS, cells, communications, and cases, which would reduce tariff exposure and allow us to pursue opportunities in the government and defense space."

-- Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer

This proactive risk management ensures product availability and cost control amid external uncertainty, while onshoring could open new government and defense market opportunities that require U.S. production.

Looking Ahead

Management reported "substantial purchase orders already in hand" for upcoming quarters and noted continued interest across the product line, including group 27, GC2, and Edge batteries. No specific quantitative guidance or margin forecasts were issued for the remainder of 2025 or 2026. Strategic priorities remain focused on executing the home energy storage launch, margin improvement initiatives, and deepening OEM penetration in the coming quarters.

