Expion360 Names Shawna Bowin As CFO

(RTTNews) - Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Monday announced the appointment of Shawna Bowin, Controller of Expion360, as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Bowin replaces Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer, who has also been serving as the company's interim Chief Financial Officer.

Bowin is an accounting professional with over 20 years of progressive experience in accounting and a proven track record serving public and private companies. She joined Expion360 in 2022 as Senior Accountant, and has served as Controller since February 2025, where she has been responsible for overseeing all accounting operations, ensuring accurate financial reporting, maintaining compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, and supporting internal controls.

"We welcome Shawna to the position and are honored to have someone of her caliber and financial skill set serve as our Chief Financial Officer," said Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer.

