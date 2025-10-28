Expion360 CEO Brian Schaffner Steps Down; Joseph Hammer Named Replacement

(RTTNews) - Expion360 Inc. (XPON), a lithium battery storage manufacturer, Tuesday announced that Brian Schaffner, its chief executive officer and Paul Shoun, President and Chairman of the Board, have both stepped down from their respective roles.

Joseph Hammer replaced both their roles in the company on October 16.

Hammer has over 20 years of experience as a financial executive and was most recently the Chief Investing Officer at LHX Corp., a family office service company.

In premarket activity, XPON shares are trading at $1.37, up 0.74% on the Nasdaq.

