Markets
XPON

Expion360 CEO Brian Schaffner Steps Down; Joseph Hammer Named Replacement

October 28, 2025 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Expion360 Inc. (XPON), a lithium battery storage manufacturer, Tuesday announced that Brian Schaffner, its chief executive officer and Paul Shoun, President and Chairman of the Board, have both stepped down from their respective roles.

Joseph Hammer replaced both their roles in the company on October 16.

Hammer has over 20 years of experience as a financial executive and was most recently the Chief Investing Officer at LHX Corp., a family office service company.

In premarket activity, XPON shares are trading at $1.37, up 0.74% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XPON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.