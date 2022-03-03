Experts Say Direct Indexing is Wealthtech Gamechanger

Wealth technology is rapidly changing, and the landscape could be very different in the next 30 years. Princeton Economist Burton Malkiel said that a combination of the ‘democratization of investing’ and technology is pushing down fees and cutting costs. Overall he sees wealthfronts and betterments taking center stage, which include products like direct indexing. These practices not only help with tax management and rebalancing but they have lower costs than traditional active management. This sort of investment strategy will only grow as wealth management and financial management converge and FinTech companies change the way industry stalwarts operate.

Finsum: Direct/custom indexing is one of the most interesting products because of the cheaper hybrid setup that really integrates technology to make management easier.

direct indexing

indexing

wealthtech

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.