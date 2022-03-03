Markets

Experts Say Direct Indexing is Wealthtech Gamechanger

julia.horti@advisortarget.co (Julia Horti ) FINSUM
Wealth technology is rapidly changing, and the landscape could be very different in the next 30 years. Princeton Economist Burton Malkiel said that a combination of the ‘democratization of investing’ and technology is pushing down fees and cutting costs. Overall he sees wealthfronts and betterments taking center stage, which include products like direct indexing. These practices not only help with tax management and rebalancing but they have lower costs than traditional active management. This sort of investment strategy will only grow as wealth management and financial management converge and FinTech companies change the way industry stalwarts operate.
Finsum: Direct/custom indexing is one of the most interesting products because of the cheaper hybrid setup that really integrates technology to make management easier. 

  • direct indexing
  • indexing
  • wealthtech

    FINSUM

    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

    Learn More

