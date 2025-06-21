Experts Predict Whether Apple Stock Can Make You Rich by 2035

Just over a year ago, The Motley Fool asked whether Apple would be a trillion-dollar stock by 2035. Hitting the $1 trillion valuation mark is a rare and phenomenal achievement for any company, but for Apple, it would be a colossal failure, considering its market cap was $2.6 trillion at the time (and it’s now at $2.9 trillion).

Speculating on the future fortunes of Apple stock is a fun exercise. In fact, back in January, Insider Monkey wrote about 15 stocks that ChatGPT predicted could make investors wealthy in 10 years, and the chatbot ranked Apple No. 1, ahead of Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Nvidia.

Read Next: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Bought Over $73 Million in Shares of This Tech Company — Here’s Why

Learn More: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

For beginner and seasoned investors, a far more interesting question would be whether Apple stock can make you rich by 2035. To answer this, GOBankingRates asked real-life industry experts whether investing in Apple stock could make you wealthy by 2025.

Also see three reasons to keep an eye on Apple stock.

Can Apple Keep Growing?

Regardless of the quantity of shares you own, an active, expensive stock may yield an overall higher percentage gain than lower-priced stocks, but you might need to spend a lot to make a little. Is investing Apple at close to $200 a share worth it?

“Apple remains a dominant company with strong fundamentals, recurring revenue and massive cash reserves,” Dan Buckley, chief analyst and contributor at the free online trading resource DayTrading.com, told GOBankingRates. “But expecting to make a lot from it in 10 years is unrealistic unless you’re investing substantial capital.”

Julia Khandoshko, an expert in tech and capital markets and CEO of leading tech and financial engineering hub Mind Money, agreed. “There is a false perception that large technology companies like Apple are still growing as startups, and many investors expect them to have the same breakthrough growth,” Khandoshko said. “However, for some reason, the fact that they have turned into grown and stable businesses is ignored.”

“There is no doubt Apple has been very successful, but shares are currently trading on a forward P/E (forward price-to-earnings ratio based on estimates of future earnings for the coming 12 months) of 27, and that is too rich for me,” said Vince Stanzione, CEO and founder of First Information and author of The Millionaire Dropout.

For comparison, the S&P is hovering around a forward P/E of almost 22 right now.

“Make no mistake, Apple is a cash cow and users are tied into the Apple brand and app store ecosystem, but Apple reminds me of an ageing rock band living off old hits and royalties,” Stanzione added.

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Success Breeds Competition

There’s also the question of the intense competition Apple faces now and in a tech-reliant, tech-investing future. “The company faces increasing competition, regulatory pressures and the challenge of keeping pace with new innovations, which could lead to periods of slower growth compared to its past trajectory,” Buckley said.

People trust brands probably more than they should. But if a company misses on a product or falls behind emerging tech, loyalty goes out the window. For Apple, “services now carry a big piece of the load: High-margin, recurring revenue [are] tied to the iPhone,” said David Materazzi, CEO and founder of Galileo FX, the popular automated trading platform.

However, that’s the catch, he explained. “The more Apple shifts to services, the more it still depends on hardware. Without new hit products, that becomes a treadmill. People assume the brand protects them. It doesn’t. It attracts them, then it demands performance. It’s priced for precision,” Materazzi said.

A Solid Long-Term Investment

“So, if we’re not expecting any major breakthroughs from Apple, we should view it as a company that thrives on its large, loyal customer base and generates steady income from it,” Khandoshko said. “From this perspective, Apple is a solid long-term investment with predictable cash flows — but it’s not the kind of stock for speculation or chasing exponential returns.”

You can’t argue with Apple’s performance; it continues to drive the tech industry and its market cap continues to increase. However, in the next 10 years, a downturn isn’t out of the question. Stanzione summed up what all the experts we asked felt.

“I don’t believe Apple will disappear in the next decade, but unless some amazing new product comes out soon it’s turning into a utility type stock that will give you a decent return and a small dividend but not make you fantastically rich in my opinion,” he said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Experts Predict Whether Apple Stock Can Make You Rich by 2035

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.