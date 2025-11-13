Experts Predict What the Top-Performing Cryptos Will Be in 2026

The cryptocurrency market is still recovering from a tough few years. Even with the market volatility and uncertain economic environment, some digital currencies will likely perform better in 2026. As we head into the new year, experts are watching a handful of cryptocurrencies that could perform well due to strong fundamentals and growing institutional interest.

Here are five cryptocurrencies to watch and what experts think could put them among 2026’s top performers.

Ethereum (ETH)

When it comes to large cap cryptocurrencies, ethereum is second on the list. Despite the rising competition, experts say ethereum’s strong developer community and revenue-generating network make it one of the most reliable long-term plays.

“The larger-cap cryptocurrencies like ethereum will likely be a better play than small caps,” said Nic Puckrin, analyst and founder at Coin Bureau.

Since ethereum is powering most decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it will almost always be among investors’ top picks.

Solana (SOL)

Solana has faced its share of challenges, but it bounced back stronger than ever. Known for its high transaction speed and low costs, solana is ethereum’s biggest competitor.

“Solana delivers the infrastructure, speed, scalability and cost efficiency to bring traditional markets on a chain at scale,” said Mitchell DiRaimondo, founder of Steelwave Digital.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave is a digital protocol and lending platform that lets users lend and borrow cryptocurrencies without traditional intermediaries. Everything is powered by smart contracts. “Aave built the lending rails that power institutional DeFi, setting the standard for collateralized on-chain borrowing,” DiRaimondo said.

Additionally, users can earn interest on crypto they lend.

SUI (SUI)

While solana may be leading the way in scalability, SUI is quietly positioning itself as a strong contender. This Layer 1 blockchain emphasizes speed and user experience, which is attracting more developers.

“Alternative Layer 1 SUI has a lot of potential. It has a stellar team behind it, strong use cases, and has been attracting builders to its ecosystem,” Puckrin said. “SUI does have some advantages over solana, including its novel technology and its smaller market cap, which could pave the way for outperformance.”

Ondo (ONDO)

Ondo is one of the key players in the real-world asset tokenization. It allows investors to access blockchain-based versions of traditional securities, such as stocks and bonds.

“Ondo is institutionalizing tokenized products, bridging real-world assets and Web3 liquidity,” DiRaimondo said. “These are not speculative tokens. They’re building the financial plumbing institutions will actually use.”

