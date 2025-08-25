Experts Predict What the 5 Most Profitable Side Gigs of 2026 Will Be (and How To Get Started)

If your money runs short each month, in spite of careful budgeting, you might consider a side gig to bring in extra cash. But what side gig will offer consistency and reasonable pay? A changing economy, tariffs, inflation and the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) to do many tasks that previously required human workers make it harder than ever to find a suitable side gig.

Fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities out there — they just might be different than what you’ve imagined. “The side gigs most likely to succeed in 2026 will meet ongoing, essential needs, avoid heavy reliance on global supply chains and take advantage of real skill shortages,” said Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now.

Julie Toothacre at Resume Templates added that some of the most profitable side gigs involve finding ways to give people their time back. “How do you become an expert in something that somebody else does not want to take the time to learn?” she said.

Experts pinpointed five side gigs that are largely tariff-, inflation- and AI-proof that you may want to consider.

Remote Healthcare Support

Positions that support remote healthcare, like medical billing and coding, are still too complex to be taken over by AI.

“Remote healthcare support is going to be a standout in 2026,” Spencer said, citing data from Resume Now and Talroo that roles like medical coding, patient scheduling and telehealth support grew by 70% year-over-year. He said that medical coders can earn an average of nearly $40 an hour.

How To Get Started

“Getting certified in medical billing or telehealth operations can open the door for anyone with the right attention to detail and organizational skills,” Spencer said, pointing out that getting started requires low overhead.

Small Business and Marketing Services

AI has opened doors for freelancers in many fields. “I see big potential for side gigs that use AI to deliver services,” Spencer said. While AI can’t be trusted to write thought-provoking, interesting and factual articles and it doesn’t yet excel at graphic design, it can help freelancers with tasks like marketing plans or resume optimization services. You could also create and set up customer service chatbots for businesses.

“Because these gigs are not tied to physical products, they are less vulnerable to tariff-related cost increases,” Spencer said.

How To Get Started

Familiarize yourself with today’s top AI platforms. You can even use AI to offer tips to promote your new side business. “Learning to work with platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Midjourney or DALL·E, and mastering prompt design, can help anyone stand out in this growing space,” Spencer said.

Coaching or Consulting

Coaching is another field that can be aided, but not taken over, by AI. Toothacre said she sees a lot of her mid-to-late career clients turning to consulting or coaching to bolster their retirement income. “If you have a really strong career history in something — enough to be an expert — then I think that’s something to consider as a side hustle,” Toothacre said.

How To Get Started

Draw on your industry contacts to see what companies could benefit from your services on a fractional basis. You can also consider creating an online course to share your knowledge, Toothacre suggested.

Electrical Work

Just as executives and other white-collar professionals can leverage their knowledge to launch a side business, skilled trade workers like electricians, plumbers and contractors can do the same.

“Electricians earn nearly $30 an hour, according to Resume Now data,” Spencer said. “Electrical work is essential, hard to automate and not dependent on imported goods. Even a few jobs a month can bring in substantial extra income.”

How To Get Started

Of course, you’ll need the licenses, tools and knowledge to offer your services on the side — and you’ll need to make sure it’s not in conflict with your day job. From there, it’s all about finding ways to market your services to people in your community.

“Building a client base through word-of-mouth, online service platforms or partnerships with contractors can make this a steady, profitable sideline,” Spencer said.

Mobile Car Detailing

Hands-on tasks are unlikely to be replaced by AI. If you find an ongoing need that people may not want to do themselves, you can earn a hefty income in your spare time. “I have seen people in my community, everyone from teens to people in their 40s, doing things like mobile car detailing,” Toothacre said.

Once they develop a following, mobile car detailers can earn $5,000 a month or more in their spare time, according to the DetailKing.com blog.

How To Get Started

You can purchase a mobile car detailing kit on Amazon with all the essentials for around $150. YouTube videos can teach you what you need to know, although you can also ask someone running a successful car detailing business to show you the ropes.

