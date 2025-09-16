Experts Predict How Apple’s Stock Will Fare by the End of 2025

With President Donald Trump’s tariff policies an ever-moving target, investors are wondering how tariffs on countries like India, China and Mexico will affect consumer prices and, as a result, tech stocks like Apple (AAPL). When Trump first introduced tariffs, with China as the No. 1 target, Apple announced it would move production of its bestselling iPhones to India.

Trump recently imposed punitive tariffs of up to 50% on India, but Apple products, along with other electronics and pharmaceuticals, are exempt from the ban. “These exemptions blunt earnings damage near-term,” said Eric Schiffer, chairman of The Patriarch Organization investment firm.

Check Out: Self-Made Millionaires Suggest 5 Stocks You Should Never Sell

Explore More: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Calling the India scale-up “monumental,” he said, “More U.S.-bound phones assembled there reduces supply-chain tail risk.” With this in mind, here’s what experts predict for Apple stock by the end of 2025.

Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt Sales, According to Experts

Experts added that, rather than hurting Apple’s stock prices, the continued threat of tariffs could spark growth. “Tariffs don’t destroy demand,” said Julia Khandoshko, CEO of international broker Mind Money. “I would argue that they more often boost it.”

She cited the June quarter’s 13% increase in iPhone sales ahead of tariffs as an example. “People just bought before prices increased. That ‘pull-forward’ effect should also be felt in the September cycle,” she said.

Read Next: Barbara Corcoran: This Is the Only Investment I’ll ‘Never Sell’

The Real Market Factor: AI

Khandoshko said she feels artificial intelligence (AI) could be at the heart of Apple’s power, and stock growth, in 2026.

“The market will have its ears on September’s keynote, where Apple is likely to lay out its AI strategy,” she said. “The company has uniquely wealthy and loyal users. Therefore, even a small hint of something ‘new’ in its AI strategy could counterbalance declining margin vs. tariffs.”

Apple’s Stock in 2026

Morningstar rated Apple as “Fairly Valued” following its July 31, 2025, earnings report, giving it a “Medium” rating for uncertainty. Meanwhile, Zacks gave Apple a “Hold” rating, with an F for value, but a B for growth and an A for momentum.

Taking market factors and the economic climate into consideration, Schiffer called Apple a solid hold for the rest of the year. “AI rollouts and Vision Pro 2 are lumpy — great optionality, but… volatility,” he said.

Indeed, while tariffs and international relations may play a role in Apple’s stock price moving into 2026, technology will remain the driving factor for the company’s success.

“The AI rollout is what investors perceive to be the turning point,” Khandoshko said. “And it certainly can influence where Apple is headed after 2025.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Experts Predict How Apple’s Stock Will Fare by the End of 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.