Expert Ratings For Unity Software

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Unity Software (NYSE:U), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 2 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.0, along with a high estimate of $33.50 and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 17.29%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Unity Software. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $22.00 $22.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $23.00 $31.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Lowers Underperform $12.00 $14.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Lowers Sell $10.00 $16.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $22.50 $26.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Lowers Outperform $21.00 $33.50 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $17.00 $25.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $33.50 $33.50 Tim Nollen Macquarie Lowers Underperform $14.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Unity Software. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Unity Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Unity Software's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Unity Software's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Unity Software Better

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

Unity Software: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Unity Software's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.79%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Unity Software's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -27.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Unity Software's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Unity Software's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Unity Software's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

