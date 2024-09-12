Expert Ratings For Stifel Financial

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $95.75, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.14% from the previous average price target of $94.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Stifel Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $101.00 - Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $105.00 $105.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $88.00 $85.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $89.00 $94.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stifel Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Stifel Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Stifel Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Stifel Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stifel Financial analyst ratings.

Delving into Stifel Financial's Background

Stifel Financial is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is derived from its global wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial-services firms.

Financial Milestones: Stifel Financial's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Stifel Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stifel Financial's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stifel Financial's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stifel Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Stifel Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SF

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Oct 2021 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Oct 2021 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.