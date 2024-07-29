Expert Ratings For Roblox

21 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 4 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $41.76, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 14.43%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Roblox. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Neutral $42.00 $35.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $46.00 $46.00 Andrew Uerkwitz Jefferies Lowers Hold $42.00 $51.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $43.00 $41.00 Aaron Lee Macquarie Announces Outperform $46.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $41.00 $37.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $35.00 $55.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $38.00 $48.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $56.00 $57.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $46.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $48.00 $56.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Lowers Buy $46.00 $54.00 Clay Griffin MoffettNathanson Lowers Neutral $26.00 $31.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $40.00 $55.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $37.00 $50.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $42.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Lowers Buy $40.00 $50.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Lowers Outperform $46.00 $56.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $40.00 $56.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $55.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Roblox. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Roblox's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Roblox's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Roblox

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Roblox's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Roblox's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -33.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roblox's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -365.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.34% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, Roblox faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

