Expert Ratings For RadNet

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for RadNet, presenting an average target of $62.25, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $53.50, the current average has increased by 16.36%.

The standing of RadNet among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Raises Buy $75.00 $61.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $48.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $63.00 $55.00 John Ransom Raymond James Raises Outperform $60.00 $50.00

RadNet Inc is a national provider of diagnostic imaging services that operates in two business segments; The Imaging Center segment provides physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders. Services include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy and other related procedures, and Artificial Intelligence segment develops and deploys clinical applications to enhance interpretation of medical images and improve patient outcomes with an emphasis on brain, breast, prostate, and pulmonary diagnostics. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the Imaging center segment.

Understanding the Numbers: RadNet's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: RadNet's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: RadNet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RadNet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: RadNet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.74, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

