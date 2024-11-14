Expert Ratings For Primoris Services

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Primoris Services, revealing an average target of $81.8, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 28.31% increase from the previous average price target of $63.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Primoris Services. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $100.00 $75.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $85.00 $60.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $78.00 $51.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $75.00 $69.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Announces Overweight $71.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Primoris Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Primoris Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Primoris Services's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Primoris Services's Background

Primoris Services Corp is a provider of infrastructure services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. It provides a wide range of construction services, maintenance, replacement, fabrication and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The reportable segments are Utilities segment and the Energy segment. The Utilities segment operates in a range of services, including the installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communication systems. The Energy segment operates in a range of services that include engineering, procurement, and construction, retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, outages, pipeline construction and maintenance and others.

Primoris Services: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Primoris Services displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Primoris Services's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.54%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Primoris Services's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Primoris Services's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Primoris Services's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.99. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

