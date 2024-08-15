Expert Ratings For Performance Food Gr

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Performance Food Gr (NYSE:PFGC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 3 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $86.57, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $83.86, the current average has increased by 3.23%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Performance Food Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $94.00 $93.00 Chris Mandeville Jefferies Raises Buy $90.00 $84.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $83.00 $80.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $80.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $88.00 $84.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $86.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Performance Food Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Performance Food Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Performance Food Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Performance Food Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Performance Food Gr analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Performance Food Gr

Performance Food Group Co is the third-largest U.S. food-service distributor behind Sysco and us Foods, with 9% market share. PFG's food-service business (52% of 2022 sales) provides customized food products and services (such as product selection and procurement) to independent and chain restaurants, and institutional customers. Acquisitions of Eby-Brown (2019) and Core-Mark (2021) enabled PFG to tap into the convenience store segment (41% of sales), offering convenience products, marketing programs, and technology solutions to convenience stores, drug stores, and other such channels. The firm's Vistar business (7% of sales) is a national distributor of candy, snacks, and beverages to vending and office coffee service distributors, theaters, and hospitality providers.

Breaking Down Performance Food Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Performance Food Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Performance Food Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Performance Food Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.8%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, Performance Food Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PFGC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 CL King Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PFGC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.