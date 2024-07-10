Expert Ratings For MKS Instruments

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $150.0, along with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $140.40, the current average has increased by 6.84%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MKS Instruments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vivek Arya B of A Securities Announces Buy $160.00 - Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $140.00 - Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $150.00 $140.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $153.00 $145.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $142.00 $142.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MKS Instruments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MKS Instruments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MKS Instruments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of MKS Instruments's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MKS Instruments analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Inc is engaged in providing instruments, subsystems, and process control systems used to measure, monitor, deliver, and control parameters of manufacturing processes. The company's product portfolio includes instruments, components, and systems required in manufacturing products such as flat panel displays, medical devices, and electronic materials, among others used in industrial technologies, semiconductors, life and health sciences, and research and defense markets. The company organizes itself into three reportable business segments: Vacuum Solutions, Photonics Solutions, and Materials Solutions. The Vacuum Solutions segment contributes the majority of the company's revenue, and the majority of its revenue is earned in the United States.

MKS Instruments: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MKS Instruments's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MKS Instruments's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MKS Instruments's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MKS Instruments's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: MKS Instruments's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.05, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MKSI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MKSI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.