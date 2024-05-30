Expert Ratings For Marathon Petroleum

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $208.07, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.4% increase from the previous average price target of $190.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Marathon Petroleum. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Jenkins Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $230.00 $235.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $190.00 $204.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $203.00 $200.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $195.00 $221.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $200.00 $202.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $202.00 $201.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $207.00 $175.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $221.00 $168.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $204.00 $159.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $227.00 $214.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Neutral $186.00 $172.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $211.00 $175.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $201.00 $159.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $214.00 $183.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Neutral $230.00 $185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marathon Petroleum. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Marathon Petroleum's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Marathon Petroleum's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Marathon Petroleum Better

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility will have the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel once converted. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

A Deep Dive into Marathon Petroleum's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Marathon Petroleum's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.19% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Marathon Petroleum's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Petroleum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, Marathon Petroleum faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

