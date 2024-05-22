Expert Ratings For Tandem Diabetes Care

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $43.82, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 32.43% increase from the previous average price target of $33.09.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Tandem Diabetes Care among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mathew Blackman Stifel Raises Buy $55.00 $45.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $55.00 $39.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $45.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $35.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Neutral $36.00 $28.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $21.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $45.00 $34.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $38.00 $31.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Raises Buy $37.00 $24.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $31.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tandem Diabetes Care. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tandem Diabetes Care compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Tandem Diabetes Care's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tandem Diabetes Care analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes designs, manufactures, and markets durable insulin pumps for diabetes patients. The firm first entered this market in 2012 and has since introduced multiple generations of pumps leading to its current t:slim X2 device. The firm recently launched its smaller Mobi pump and continues to work on a tubeless pump. Nearly three-quarters of total revenue is derived from the us, with the remainder primarily from other developed nations. The pumps themselves generate just over half of total sales, and another one third is from disposable infusion sets that need to be changed over every 2 to 3 days.

Understanding the Numbers: Tandem Diabetes Care's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tandem Diabetes Care's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.16% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tandem Diabetes Care's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tandem Diabetes Care's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.96. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TNDM

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for TNDM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.