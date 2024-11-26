Expert Ratings For First Horizon

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.05, along with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.25% increase from the previous average price target of $19.05.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive First Horizon. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.50 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Raises Outperform $22.00 $19.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $21.00 $19.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $20.00 $19.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $18.00 $18.50 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $17.00 $20.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $18.50 $19.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Horizon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Horizon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First Horizon's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of First Horizon's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Horizon analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.

Unraveling the Financial Story of First Horizon

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining First Horizon's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.94% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Horizon's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Horizon's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, First Horizon adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

