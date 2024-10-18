Expert Ratings For Euronet Worldwide

Analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $127.0, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.4% lower than the prior average price target of $128.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Euronet Worldwide by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Lowers Neutral $110.00 $118.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $136.00 $136.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $121.00 - Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Raises Buy $145.00 $140.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Euronet Worldwide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Euronet Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Euronet Worldwide's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Euronet Worldwide's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Euronet Worldwide Better

Euronet Worldwide Inc is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. The company operates an independent network of ATMs in Europe, along with a network for prepaid products such as mobile top-ups, and processes point-of-sale transactions. It operates in three segment EFT Processing Segment, epay Segment, and Money Transfer Segment. Its segment revenue comes from by operating income, electronical financial transaction processing, mainly generates revenue from monthly ATM management fees and currency conversion transactions. It generates the majority if its geographic revenue from the United States of America.

Euronet Worldwide's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Euronet Worldwide showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.02% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Euronet Worldwide's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.43%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Euronet Worldwide's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Euronet Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.99. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

