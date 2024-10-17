Expert Ratings For Citizens Financial Group

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $47.0, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $43.60, the current average has increased by 7.8%.

A clear picture of Citizens Financial Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $43.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $46.00 $47.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $46.00 $42.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $41.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $48.00 $45.00

Citizens Financial Group is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Its two primary business segments are consumer banking and commercial banking. Citizens offers a mix of retail and commercial products including capital markets and wealth options. The bank has over 1,100 branches in 14 states, although it is concentrated in the Northeast. It has over $220 billion of total assets. It generates maximum revenue from Consumer Banking Segment.

Citizens Financial Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Citizens Financial Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.45%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Citizens Financial Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citizens Financial Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citizens Financial Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Citizens Financial Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

