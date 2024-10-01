Expert Ratings For Bio-Rad Laboratories

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $378.4, a high estimate of $401.00, and a low estimate of $340.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.17% increase from the previous average price target of $363.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Bio-Rad Laboratories among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $340.00 - Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $401.00 $401.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $401.00 $402.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Neutral $350.00 $300.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bio-Rad Laboratories. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bio-Rad Laboratories compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bio-Rad Laboratories's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, headquartered in Hercules, California, develops, manufactures, and sells products and solutions for the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. In clinical diagnostics (56% of sales), Bio-Rad sells test systems and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories. In life sciences (44% of sales), it develops and manufactures instruments and reagents used in research, biopharmaceutical production, and food testing and has a leadership position in dPCR technology. The company is geographically diverse, with major markets in the Americas (42% of 2023 sales), Europe (31%), Asia (31%), and other (6%). Bio-Rad owns approximately 33% of Sartorius, a lab and bioprocessing supplier that specializes in single-use technology used in biologics manufacturing.

Financial Milestones: Bio-Rad Laboratories's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bio-Rad Laboratories's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.26%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bio-Rad Laboratories's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -339.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bio-Rad Laboratories's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -27.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -19.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Bio-Rad Laboratories adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

