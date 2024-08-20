Expert Ratings For Baker Hughes

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 6 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $43.73, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has increased by 5.96% from the previous average price target of $41.27.

The perception of Baker Hughes by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $42.00 $40.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $46.00 $42.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $50.00 $46.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $43.00 $39.00 Sean Meakim JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $42.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $48.00 $46.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Outperform $43.00 $39.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $35.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $46.00 $40.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Saurabh Pant B of A Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $44.00 $45.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is a global leader in oilfield services and oilfield equipment, with particularly strong presences in the artificial lift, specialty chemicals, and completions markets. It maintains modest exposure to offshore oil and gas production. The other half of its business focuses on industrial power generation, process solutions, and industrial asset management, with a high exposure to the liquid natural gas market specifically, as well as broader industrials end markets.

Financial Milestones: Baker Hughes's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Baker Hughes's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.05% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Baker Hughes's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baker Hughes's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baker Hughes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.57%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Baker Hughes adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

