Expert Ratings For Advanced Micro Devices

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 9 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $195.25, with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $156.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.26%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Advanced Micro Devices's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vivek Arya B of A Securities Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $178.00 $176.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Maintains Positive $200.00 $200.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $180.00 $195.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $180.00 $200.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $156.00 $162.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $175.00 $200.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $180.00 $235.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Maintains Positive $200.00 $200.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $200.00 $170.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $210.00 $176.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $205.00 $190.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $220.00 $230.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Advanced Micro Devices's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Advanced Micro Devices's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Key Indicators: Advanced Micro Devices's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Micro Devices displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Micro Devices's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.54%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Micro Devices's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Advanced Micro Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

