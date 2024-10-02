Expert Outlook: ZIM Integrated Shipping Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $18.53, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $10.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.12% lower than the prior average price target of $18.74.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of ZIM Integrated Shipping's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Hold $25.00 $25.00 Alexia Dogani JP Morgan Announces Underweight $10.50 - Muneeba Kayani B of A Securities Raises Underperform $13.70 $12.20 Alexia Dogani Barclays Raises Underweight $15.00 $12.50 Omar Nokta Jefferies Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ZIM Integrated Shipping. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ZIM Integrated Shipping's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into ZIM Integrated Shipping's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ZIM Integrated Shipping analyst ratings.

Delving into ZIM Integrated Shipping's Background

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ZIM Integrated Shipping

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ZIM Integrated Shipping showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 47.57% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.21%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ZIM Integrated Shipping's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZIM Integrated Shipping's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ZIM Integrated Shipping's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.94. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZIM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Jefferies Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Jefferies Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ZIM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.