Expert Outlook: Zebra Technologies Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $322.14, a high estimate of $410.00, and a low estimate of $263.00. This current average represents a 1.4% decrease from the previous average price target of $326.71.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Zebra Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $367.00 $320.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $320.00 $290.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $280.00 $245.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $263.00 $326.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Buy $410.00 $425.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $290.00 $286.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $325.00 $395.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zebra Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Zebra Technologies compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Zebra Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Zebra Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Zebra Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Zebra Technologies's Background

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Breaking Down Zebra Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Zebra Technologies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zebra Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zebra Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zebra Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.71%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Zebra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

