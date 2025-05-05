Expert Outlook: YETI Holdings Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $39.33, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 15.31%.

The perception of YETI Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $38.00 $52.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $29.00 $41.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $31.00 $43.00 Peter Benedict Baird Lowers Outperform $40.00 $50.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $34.00 $40.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $40.00 $45.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $48.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $42.00 $44.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to YETI Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

About YETI Holdings

YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware, and other accessories. Its trademark products include YETI Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, Colster, Rambler among others. The company distributes products through wholesale channels and through direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channels.

Breaking Down YETI Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: YETI Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: YETI Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): YETI Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): YETI Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: YETI Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

