Expert Outlook: Waste Management Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $251.7, with a high estimate of $271.00 and a low estimate of $229.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.93% from the previous average price target of $237.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Waste Management is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $271.00 $260.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $229.00 $227.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $245.00 $235.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $250.00 $240.00 Wesley Brooks HSBC Raises Buy $265.00 $210.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $240.00 $230.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $260.00 $255.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $247.00 $227.00 Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $255.00 $242.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $255.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Waste Management. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Waste Management's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating 263 active landfills and about 332 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Key Indicators: Waste Management's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Waste Management showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.12% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Waste Management's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Management's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Management's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.76.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

