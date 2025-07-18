Expert Outlook: U.S. Bancorp Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $52.18, along with a high estimate of $66.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.99% from the previous average price target of $50.18.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of U.S. Bancorp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $66.00 $65.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $52.00 $51.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $48.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $57.00 $51.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $51.00 $50.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $59.00 $55.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $46.00 $41.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $49.00 $44.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $44.00 $48.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $59.00 $57.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $41.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to U.S. Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to U.S. Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of U.S. Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of U.S. Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of U.S. Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into U.S. Bancorp's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on U.S. Bancorp analyst ratings.

About U.S. Bancorp

With assets of around $680 billion, U.S. Bancorp is one of the largest regional banks in the US with its footprint in 26 states. The bank's branch network is mostly in midwestern and western markets. U.S. Bancorp has a comprehensive product set, with offerings in retail and commercial banking, credit cards, mortgages, payment services, trust, and wealth services.

U.S. Bancorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: U.S. Bancorp's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: U.S. Bancorp's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): U.S. Bancorp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): U.S. Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, U.S. Bancorp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for USB

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for USB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.