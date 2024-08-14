Expert Outlook: Universal Health Servs Through The Eyes Of 16 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for Universal Health Servs (NYSE:UHS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 6 4 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 3 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $208.62, along with a high estimate of $267.00 and a low estimate of $162.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $186.40, the current average has increased by 11.92%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Universal Health Servs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $267.00 $247.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $229.00 $200.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $255.00 $200.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Hold $220.00 $183.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $219.00 $162.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $256.00 $198.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $200.00 $200.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $198.00 $189.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $236.00 $198.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Neutral $186.00 $182.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Neutral $198.00 - A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $226.00 $189.00

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Universal Health Servs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.13% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Universal Health Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

