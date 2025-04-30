Expert Outlook: Texas Instruments Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 5 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 5 2 5 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Texas Instruments, revealing an average target of $181.0, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.13% lower than the prior average price target of $208.36.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Texas Instruments by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Sell $130.00 - Cody Acree Benchmark Lowers Buy $200.00 $230.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $215.00 $225.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $148.00 $146.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $170.00 $200.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $195.00 $230.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $171.00 $195.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Securities Maintains Hold $160.00 $160.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $215.00 $250.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $175.00 $200.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $216.00 $216.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $125.00 $180.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Hold $160.00 $200.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $225.00 $250.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $210.00 $235.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Texas Instruments's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Texas Instruments's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Texas Instruments analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Texas Instruments

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Texas Instruments displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Texas Instruments's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Instruments's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Instruments's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 3.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TXN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Sell Apr 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TXN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.