Expert Outlook: Tapestry Through The Eyes Of 17 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 17 analysts have published ratings on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 9 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $90.53, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a 7.93% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $83.88.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tapestry. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $100.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $84.00 $98.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $81.00 $95.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $83.00 $100.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $93.00 Daniela Nedialkova Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $110.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $104.00 $88.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $75.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $87.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $98.00 $72.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $88.00 $79.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $90.00 $70.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $80.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $92.00 $83.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $83.00 $83.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $75.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $83.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tapestry. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tapestry. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tapestry compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tapestry compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tapestry's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Tapestry's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tapestry analyst ratings.

Delving into Tapestry's Background

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are New York City-based Tapestry's fashion and accessory brands. The firm's products are sold through about 1,400 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (64% of fiscal 2024 sales), Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. Coach (76% of sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (20%) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Both Coach and Kate Spade specialize in women's handbags and accessories, 69% of Tapestry's fiscal 2024 sales. Stuart Weitzman (4%) generates virtually all its revenue from women's luxury footwear.

Financial Insights: Tapestry

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Tapestry displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tapestry's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tapestry's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tapestry's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TPR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TPR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.