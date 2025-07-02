Expert Outlook: ServiceNow Through The Eyes Of 42 Analysts

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has been analyzed by 42 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|15
|22
|3
|0
|2
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|11
|17
|2
|0
|2
Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ServiceNow, revealing an average target of $1045.12, a high estimate of $1300.00, and a low estimate of $716.00. Highlighting a 2.24% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $1069.02.
Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ServiceNow by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$1040.00
|$950.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Announces
|Buy
|$1150.00
|-
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$1100.00
|$1050.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$1150.00
|$1025.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$1160.00
|$1128.00
|Brad Reback
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$1050.00
|$975.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$1100.00
|$1060.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$1300.00
|$1300.00
|Brian Schwartz
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$1100.00
|$970.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$1050.00
|$1050.00
|Joel Fishbein
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$1200.00
|$950.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$969.00
|$967.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Lowers
|Buy
|$1050.00
|$1200.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$1060.00
|$975.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$1025.00
|$900.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$950.00
|$881.00
|John Difucci
|Guggenheim
|Raises
|Sell
|$724.00
|$716.00
|Thomas Blakey
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$1048.00
|$1048.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$1020.00
|$970.00
|Allan Verkhovski
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$1075.00
|$1050.00
|Brad Reback
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$975.00
|$950.00
|Derrick Wood
|TD Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$1100.00
|$1100.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$1300.00
|$1300.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$1120.00
|$1200.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$1150.00
|$1100.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$1000.00
|$925.00
|Rob Oliver
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$1150.00
|$1010.00
|Richard Davis
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$1075.00
|$900.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$1082.00
|$1426.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$950.00
|$990.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$970.00
|$1200.00
|David Hynes
|Canaccord Genuity
|Lowers
|Buy
|$900.00
|$1275.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$967.00
|$1200.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$881.00
|$960.00
|Thomas Blakey
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$1048.00
|$1048.00
|John Difucci
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Sell
|$716.00
|$716.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$1025.00
|$1280.00
|Samad Samana
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$1025.00
|$1250.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$1100.00
|$1250.00
|Kash Rangan
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$1050.00
|$1200.00
|Robert Majek
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$1000.00
|$1200.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$990.00
|$1185.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ServiceNow. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ServiceNow's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ServiceNow's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Unveiling the Story Behind ServiceNow
ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.
Understanding the Numbers: ServiceNow's Finances
Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.
Revenue Growth: ServiceNow displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: ServiceNow's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceNow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: ServiceNow's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.