Expert Outlook: ServiceNow Through The Eyes Of 42 Analysts

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has been analyzed by 42 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 22 3 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 11 17 2 0 2

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ServiceNow, revealing an average target of $1045.12, a high estimate of $1300.00, and a low estimate of $716.00. Highlighting a 2.24% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $1069.02.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ServiceNow by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $1040.00 $950.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Buy $1150.00 - Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $1100.00 $1050.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $1150.00 $1025.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $1160.00 $1128.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $1050.00 $975.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1100.00 $1060.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1100.00 $970.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $1050.00 $1050.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $1200.00 $950.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $969.00 $967.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $1050.00 $1200.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1060.00 $975.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $1025.00 $900.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $950.00 $881.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Sell $724.00 $716.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $1048.00 $1048.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1020.00 $970.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $1075.00 $1050.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $975.00 $950.00 Derrick Wood TD Securities Maintains Buy $1100.00 $1100.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $1120.00 $1200.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1100.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1000.00 $925.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $1150.00 $1010.00 Richard Davis Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1075.00 $900.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $1082.00 $1426.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $950.00 $990.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $970.00 $1200.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $900.00 $1275.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $967.00 $1200.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $881.00 $960.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $1048.00 $1048.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $716.00 $716.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $1025.00 $1280.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $1025.00 $1250.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1100.00 $1250.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $1050.00 $1200.00 Robert Majek Raymond James Lowers Outperform $1000.00 $1200.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $990.00 $1185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ServiceNow. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ServiceNow's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ServiceNow's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Understanding the Numbers: ServiceNow's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ServiceNow displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ServiceNow's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceNow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ServiceNow's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

