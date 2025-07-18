Expert Outlook: SentinelOne Through The Eyes Of 14 Analysts

Ratings for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 6 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $22.43, along with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Highlighting a 4.88% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $23.58.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of SentinelOne among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Announces Buy $24.00 - Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $19.00 $21.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $24.00 $25.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $21.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $22.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Lowers Buy $25.00 $31.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $25.00 $27.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $24.00 $24.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Taz Koujalgi Roth MKM Announces Buy $26.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SentinelOne. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SentinelOne compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SentinelOne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SentinelOne's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SentinelOne's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering SentinelOne: A Closer Look

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

Breaking Down SentinelOne's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SentinelOne showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.9% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SentinelOne's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -90.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SentinelOne's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SentinelOne's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

