Expert Outlook: Science Applications Intl Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Science Applications Intl (NASDAQ:SAIC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $139.0, with a high estimate of $149.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average represents a 6.87% decrease from the previous average price target of $149.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Science Applications Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $148.00 $139.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $139.00 $149.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Lowers Hold $120.00 $155.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $149.00 $154.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Science Applications Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Science Applications Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Science Applications Intl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Science Applications Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Science Applications Intl

Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services mainly to the U.S. government. Specifically, the company offers engineering, systems integration, and information technology for large government projects and a broad range of services with an emphasis on higher-end technology services. The company's end-to-end enterprise IT offerings span the entire spectrum of customers' IT infrastructure.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Science Applications Intl

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Science Applications Intl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Science Applications Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.36%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Science Applications Intl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 6.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Science Applications Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.46.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

