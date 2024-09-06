Expert Outlook: Salesforce Through The Eyes Of 28 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 28 analysts have evaluated Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 11 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 8 11 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $302.75, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $236.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $289.63, the current average has increased by 4.53%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Salesforce's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 $345.00 Ambrish Shah Phillip Securities Announces Accumulate $305.00 - Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $236.00 $234.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Hold $290.00 $285.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Maintains Buy $335.00 $335.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $315.00 $300.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $250.00 $230.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $320.00 $300.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $305.00 $265.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $268.00 $250.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $310.00 $300.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $350.00 $325.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $280.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $320.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $275.00 $250.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $250.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $325.00 $316.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $270.00 $240.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $315.00 $295.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 $345.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $342.00 $342.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $290.00 $260.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $316.00 $288.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $250.00 $250.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Salesforce. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Salesforce's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Salesforce's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Salesforce Better

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Salesforce: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Salesforce's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Salesforce's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Salesforce's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Salesforce's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Salesforce's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

