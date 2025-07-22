Expert Outlook: Rocket Companies Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.83, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.38% from the previous average price target of $13.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rocket Companies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Hurwit Jefferies Raises Hold $14.00 $11.50 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $14.00 $13.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $14.00 $13.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $13.00 $15.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rocket Companies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rocket Companies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Rocket Companies compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Rocket Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rocket Companies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Rocket Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Rocket Companies: A Closer Look

Rocket Companies is a financial services company that was originally founded as Rock Financial in 1985 and is currently based in Detroit. Rocket Companies offers a wide array of services and products but is best known for its Rocket Mortgage business. The company's mortgage lending operations are split between its direct-to-consumer lending, which sees borrowers accessing the company's lending arm directly through either its mobile app or website, and its partner network where mortgage brokers and other firms use Rocket's origination process to offer loans to their customers. The company has rapidly gained market share in recent years and will also be the largest mortgage servicer in the US following its acquisition of the Mr. Cooper Group.

Breaking Down Rocket Companies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Rocket Companies's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rocket Companies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.04%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rocket Companies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rocket Companies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rocket Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 9.59, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

