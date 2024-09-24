Expert Outlook: ResMed Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for ResMed (NYSE:RMD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ResMed and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $227.57, accompanied by a high estimate of $280.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.68% from the previous average price target of $219.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of ResMed by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Vruwink Baird Announces Outperform $280.00 - Mike Polark Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $180.00 - Mike Matson Needham Maintains Hold $236.00 - Craig Wong-Pan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $206.00 $204.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $251.00 $238.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $236.00 $236.00 Craig Wong-Pan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $204.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ResMed. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ResMed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ResMed's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ResMed's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ResMed analyst ratings.

Discovering ResMed: A Closer Look

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. Increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea combined with ageing populations and increasing prevalence of obesity is resulting in a structurally growing market. The company earns roughly two thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

ResMed: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ResMed displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ResMed's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ResMed's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ResMed's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ResMed's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

