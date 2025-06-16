Expert Outlook: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $8.0, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 20.0%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $8.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $8.00 $11.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $10.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Recursion Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Recursion Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Recursion Pharmaceuticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Recursion Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Recursion Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery.

Financial Insights: Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1366.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Recursion Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RXRX

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RXRX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.