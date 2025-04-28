Expert Outlook: Qualys Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $132.62, with a high estimate of $163.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Highlighting a 9.24% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $146.12.

A clear picture of Qualys's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-------------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brian Essex |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $117.00|$122.00 | |Hamza Fodderwala |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $90.00|$120.00 | |Joseph Gallo |Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $130.00|$145.00 | |Nehal Chokshi |Northland Capital Markets|Lowers |Market Perform | $146.00|$150.00 | |Yun Kim |Loop Capital |Lowers |Hold | $140.00|$150.00 | |Matthew Hedberg |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $135.00|$162.00 | |Michael Walkley |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $163.00|$170.00 | |Patrick Colville |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $140.00|$150.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Qualys compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Qualys's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Qualys's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Qualys

Qualys is a cloud security and compliance solutions provider that helps businesses identify and manage their security risks and compliance requirements. The California-based company has more than 10,000 customers worldwide, the majority of which are small- and medium-size businesses. Qualys was founded in 1999 and went public in 2012.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Qualys

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Qualys showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.11% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualys's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualys's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualys's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Qualys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

