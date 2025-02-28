Expert Outlook: Prudential Financial Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 11 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 7 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Prudential Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $124.85, accompanied by a high estimate of $152.00 and a low estimate of $101.00. This current average has decreased by 1.69% from the previous average price target of $127.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Prudential Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $128.00 $136.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $118.00 $113.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $125.00 $129.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $134.00 $128.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $128.00 $127.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Underperform $101.00 - Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $127.00 $129.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $129.00 $135.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $124.00 $127.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $113.00 $115.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $117.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $129.00 $119.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $152.00 $149.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Prudential Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prudential Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Prudential Financial's Background

Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset-management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. The company's investment management business, PGIM, contributes approximately 10% of its earnings and has around $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The US businesses are responsible for about 50% of earnings and can be classified into Institutional Retirement Strategies, Individual Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, and Assurance IQ. Finally, the international business segment of the company contributes approximately 40% of earnings with a strong market position in Japan.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Prudential Financial

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Prudential Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.24%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prudential Financial's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Prudential Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

