Expert Outlook: Procore Technologies Through The Eyes Of 22 Analysts

22 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $84.82, with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average has increased by 17.5% from the previous average price target of $72.19.

The standing of Procore Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $100.00 $80.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $93.00 $84.00 Matthew Brooks Mizuho Raises Neutral $75.00 $65.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $96.00 $87.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $92.00 $85.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Announces Buy $105.00 - Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $90.00 $75.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $65.00 $55.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $70.00 $60.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $85.00 $70.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Hold $80.00 $70.00 Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Raises Buy $82.00 $70.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $83.00 $67.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $85.00 $71.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $85.00 $68.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $84.00 $70.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $83.00 $73.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $78.00 $66.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $90.00 $70.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Hold $70.00 $65.00

Procore Technologies Inc is a cloud-based construction management software company. It generates revenue through subscriptions for access to its software products. The company's products include Design Coordination, BIM, Field Productivity, Project Financials, Invoice Management, Portfolio Financials, Capital Planning, Accounting Integrations, and Analytics. The software products are hosted on its cloud-based SaaS construction management platform. Subscriptions are sold for a fixed fee and revenue is recognized ratably over the term of the subscription.

Understanding the Numbers: Procore Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Procore Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Procore Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.92%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procore Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procore Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Procore Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

